Meerut man’s body found at vacant plot in Faridabad

Body of a 25-year-old man was found at a vacant plot of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 12 here, said the police on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kiyaru of Meerut, they said.

The man had come to Faridabad to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law’s son in Mawai village and had been missing since Friday morning and his body was found in the evening, said DCP crime Mukesh Malhotra. A towel was found wrapped around the victim’s neck, said the police, adding tyre marks of a vehicle were also present on the spot.

It is suspected that the man was strangulated elsewhere and his body was dumped at the vacant plot, said the DCP.

“All crime branches have started investigation and are exploring the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The picture will be cleared soon,” he said.

