25-year-old woman killed as car hits three-wheeler in Dera Bassi

A 25-year-old woman was killed, while her three-year-old daughter was injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an unknown vehicle on Friday night.

The victim, Anjali, a resident of Dera Bassi, was on her way home from Zirakpur with her husband Ashish and daughter Sadhvi when their auto was hit by a vehicle on the Dera Bassi flyover. The family of three was rushed to the hospital where Anjali was declared brought dead. Her daughter sustained a fracture on her left arm, while Ashish suffered minor injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigating officer Satbir Singh said they were scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. “We are yet to record the statement of the victim’s husband,” he said.