26th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament begins September 1
chandigarh news

26th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament begins September 1

Winners will get a cash prize of ₹2 lakh along with winners’ trophy while runners-up team will bag a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Teams like Punjab Cricket Club, Punjab Cricket Association Colts, MP Cricket Association, Baroda, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, UP Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, ONGC Delhi, Indian Oil Corporation, Delhi, CAG Delhi, India Cements, FCI Delhi and Minerva Cricket Academy have been invited for the tournament. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The 26th edition of the All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played from September 1 to 12 at various venues like Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, the Sector 16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh, and GMSS in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Teams like Punjab Cricket Club, Punjab Cricket Association Colts, MP Cricket Association, Baroda, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, UP Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, ONGC Delhi, Indian Oil Corporation, Delhi, CAG Delhi, India Cements, FCI Delhi and Minerva Cricket Academy have been invited for the tournament.

Twelve teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament is being played on league-cum-knock out basis. The matches will be of 50 overs each side, and all of them will be played with SG Test white balls and coloured clothing. After the league stage, the top two teams of each group will play the quarter-finals. The tournament will be played under the auspices of Punjab Cricket Association.

The winners will get a cash prize of 2 lakh along with the winners’ trophy while the runners-up team will bag a cash prize of 1 lakh and a runners-up trophy. Vivek Atray, the convener of the tournament, said that he hoped the 26th edition of the tourney will be an ideal preparation for the cricketers ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Last year, the annual tournament did not take place due to the pandemic.

