26-year-old man dies of possible drug overdose in Tarn Taran

A 26-year-old man has died of suspected drug overdose in Marhana village here, falling under the Chohla Sahib police station. The deceased has been identified as Sikandarjit Singh. According to the victim’s family members, Sikandarjit had been taking drugs for the last few years. He was the only son of his parents. His father Nirmal Singh had died a few years ago. Sikandarjit’s family members said he suffered a heart attack on Sunday night due to his drug overdose. Police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The incident took place a day after an 18-year-old man, Mehakdeep Singh died of suspected drug overdose in the historic town of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. Meanwhile, Tarn Taran police have arrested six persons, in connection with the death of Mehakdeep Singh. Police said they have booked 14 persons for drug smuggling after Mehakdeep was found dead due to suspected drug overdose.

