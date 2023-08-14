Independence Day: Cricketer, Air Force officer among 27 set to be felicitated in Chandigarh

Women cricketer Kashvee Gautam, cyclist Reet Kapoor and Air Force officer group captain Paramjeet Singh Lamba are among the list of 27 awardees, who will be awarded during Independence Day at Parade ground in Sector 17.

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, who will be the chief guest on the occasion, will honour them with a commendation award for public, social service art and culture, sports, and meritorious services.

In sports, Kashvee Gautam, a 20-year-old ace cricketer from Chandigarh, represented India in the Women’s U-23 Asia Cup which took place in Hong Kong. India clinched the title. The all-rounder is on the standby list of the Indian team which will compete in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September.

Reet Kapoor, an 18-year-old Chandigarh cyclist, won a silver medal in the Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium finish at the international level.

The award for public service will be awarded to group captain Paramjeet Singh Lamba, Air Headquarters, Delhi, for executing the entire Indian Heritage Centre (IAF) in Sector 18, Chandigarh, and Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, advisor civil-military affairs, Western Command, for developing epitome of civil-military relations between Chandigarh and Western Command.

Professor Namita Gupta, who is presently teaching in the department of human rights and duties and also holds the charge of director public relations at Panjab University, will be awarded for social service.

Anamika Walia, who is the president of the Chandigarh Anti-Domestic Abuse Council and also a member of the UT Advisory Council, will also be awarded for her social services.

For meritorious service, the award will be given to 18 persons, including Dr Ravneet Kaur, head department of transfusion medicine, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Jaswinder Bakshi, senior nursing officer, hospital administration, GMSH-16, Arun Kumar, principal, Government Industrial Training Institute, Sector 28C, Kavita Guleria, fine art (TGT), Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 28-D, Ashwani Dogra, finance and planning officer, UT administration secretariat, Devender, senior assistant, UT administration secretariat, Parul, senior assistant, UT administration secretariat, Rajinder Singh, district attorney, legal remembrancer and prosecution , UT, Chander Shekher, junior assistant, deputy commissioner office, Sangeeta Sahni, senior assistant, Estate Office, UT, Rachhpal Kaur, head draftsman, chief architect, UT, Shiv Kumar, senior scale stenographer, UT engineering department, Nripjit Kaur, ETO, UT excise and taxation department, Davinder Singh, section leader (HGV), home guards, UT, Sandeep Kumar, fireman at fire station and rescue service, municipal corporation, Vivek Thakur, judo coach UT sports department, Satyender, general manager, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking and Vrinder Singh Thakur, chief accounts officer, municipal corporation.

Aviral Agarwal, a student at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, will be awarded in the field of art and culture.

Manish Gupta, a resident of Sector 38, will be awarded for a miscellaneous category and Harmanjeet Kaur of Sector 45 will be awarded for public service.

Two DSP’s among 22 cops to get administrator’s medals

Recognising Chandigarh Police’s distinguished and meritorious performance, a total of 22 cops will be conferred with the Administrator’s Police medal during the Independence Day ceremony in Sector 17.

DSP Gurjeet Kaur, inspector Baldev Kumar, inspector Ranjit Singh, ASI Satyawan, ASI Punjab Singh, ASI Yashwant Singh and HC Devi Chand will get the medals for distinguished services in the police department.

Meanwhile, DSP Barjinder Singh, inspector Kehar Singh, SI Kulwinder Kaur, SI Jagdish Chander, ASI Harjinder Singh, ASI Uttam Chand, ASI Sunder Singh, ASI Satish Kumar, ASI Pritpal Singh, HC Parveen Kumar, HC Vikas Kumar, HC Dharaminder Singh, HC Sushma Rani Mehla, senior constable Kaushal Kaur and senior constable Inderjit will be awarded medals for meritorious services in the police department.

