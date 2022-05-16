27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity.

At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.

Now, Chandigarh is left with 87 active infections, Mohali 70 and Panchkula 25 while the daily positivity rate in these areas was 0.7%, 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on Sunday.