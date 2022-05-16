Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Published on May 16, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity.

At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.

Now, Chandigarh is left with 87 active infections, Mohali 70 and Panchkula 25 while the daily positivity rate in these areas was 0.7%, 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on Sunday.

