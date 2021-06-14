2,700 minors contracted Covid in 2nd wave in Ludhiana

With some experts saying that children are likely to be more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus disease in the third wave of the pandemic, it has emerged that 2,702 children below the age of 18 were infected in the district between January 1 and June 4 this year.

With 1,203 cases, the highest infections were reported in the 15-18 age group, followed by 630 in the 11-14 group, 539 in the 6-10 group and 330 in the 1-5 bracket, as per data compiled by the district health department.

Health department officials have said that though it has been predicted that the third wave will affect more children, nothing is certain. However, preparations are being made to deal with every exigency.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar said, “Children may contract the infection from their parents or some other source.However, there is no scientific proof to indicate that children will be more susceptible to the third wave. The mortality rate among children is low because of their strong immunity.”

Meanwhile, experts have said that children have largely been asymptomatic or exhibited mild symptoms. However, post-Covid complications remain a pressing concern.

Dayanand Medical College And Hospital associate professor, department of paediatrics Gurdeep Singh Dhooria said, “Though children have strong immune symptoms, it has been seen in some cases that after two to three weeks of catching the infection, their immune system goes into a hyper-inflammatory response. Children may exhibit symptoms such as fever, redness in eyes, rashes, swelling in the face and in serious cases heart problems. If parents witness any of these symptoms, they should immediately consult a paediatrician.”