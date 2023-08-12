Karnal man beats younger brother to death

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother at Ram Nagar locality of Karnal city, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Kumar. The accused Deepak Kumar has been booked on charges of murder and a hunt is on to arrest him.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Kumar. The accused Deepak Kumar has been booked on charges of murder and a hunt is on to arrest him.

Family members told the police that both the victim and the accused were liquor addicts and they used to fight every day. On Thursday evening, the accused attacked Ashwini with a stick and fled from the spot. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sandeep Kumar, investigation officer, said that a case has been registered against Deepak under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is going on. He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after the post mortem examination.

