Man killed as speeding pickup truck hits his bike in Pinjore

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run incident in Pinjore on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 27, of Paploha village in Kalka. A speeding pickup truck hit his bike in Pinjore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

In his complaint, Jasmer Singh, uncle of the deceased, told the police that on Monday, he was going to Haripur village in his car. At 6 am when he reached near Narsingh College, Pinjore a speeding pickup truck hit a motorcycle coming from Barotiwala. The motorcyclist crashed into a pole before falling on the ground. The driver of the pickup truck sped away after the incident.

Jasmer rushed to help the injured, who turned out to be his nephew, Pawan. Jasmer along with a watchman of the college took Pawan to a government hospital in Kalka where Pawan succumbed to his injuries. A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.

