28 lakh families to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme in Haryana

: Nearly 28 lakh families in Haryana will get benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana after expansion of the scheme’s scope by the state government to include more beneficiaries.

An official spokesperson said the state government has started giving benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all such needy families whose names have not been included in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data.

The official said that 15,51,798 families in Haryana were being covered under this scheme, but after the expansion of the scheme, now 28 lakh families of the state will be benefited. The benefits of this scheme are being extended to families having an annual income up to ₹ 1.80 lakh.

Free medical facilities up to ₹ 5 lakh will be provided to all these families under this scheme, the spokesperson said, adding that so far, 28,89,036 Ayushman cards have been made in Haryana and claims worth more than ₹ 581 crore have been settled.

The spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the golden card distribution programme in Manesar on November 21 and distribute cards to the beneficiaries.