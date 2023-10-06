28 lakh fraud case: Chargesheet submitted against inter-state fraudster in Jammu

The economic offences wing of the crime branch on Friday submitted a preliminary charge-sheet in a local court here against an inter-state fraudster, who duped a man from RS Pura of ₹28 lakh, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Upendra Singh Rudradeo of Chappra in Bihar.

The accused was presently was putting up at two places at Rohini Sector-1, in north west Delhi and in Haryana’s Faridabad.

A case under section 420, 465, 471 of the IPC has been registered at the crime branch police station in Jammu.

“The fraudster duped a complainant Puran Chand of Gazipur Kulian in RS Pura area of Jammu district of ₹28 lakh after the accused posed as head of the Indian Cooperative Mission (ICOM) and lured the complainant to work with him in various projects of the mission,” said an official spokesperson.

“The accused had cheated the complainant by taking an amount of ₹28 lakh in January, 2017. The accused thereafter showed the complainant a fake project file of Indian Cooperative Mission (ICOM) and took the complainant into confidence to work with him,” he added.

The accused, who has been on the run for the last four years, was arrested from Delhi by a special team of Crime Branch in Jammu. He was brought to Jammu and was produced before a court for seeking his police remand for further investigation in the case.

During the investigation, it also came to fore that the accused was also wanted in more than 7 cases of cheating and fraud in Rajasthan.

After production of the chargesheet in a court, the custody of the accused was handed over to the Ajmer Police.

“Process for recovery is under progress as the bank account of the accused has been debit frozen of ₹18. 70 lakh. Further investigation of the case is going on for in-depth probe,” said the spokesperson.

