28th Ladies Punjab Open golf tournament: 12-year-old Guntas walks away with title
Guntas bagged the championship bowl with a gross score of 214; she maintained lead on all three championship action days
Guntas Kaur Sandu, 12, hogged the limelight after clinching the 28th Ladies Punjab Open at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Guntas bagged the championship bowl with a gross score of 214. She maintained lead on all three championship action days. Heena Kang, with a score of 221, finished runner-up. Meanwhile Mehar Nijjar, who won with a better final day score of 229 from Jia Kang was second runner-up.
In the gold division, the net winner was Sonu Kalkat with a score of 206.
In the silver division, Yogyata Modi emerged as the gross winner (279) and Geeta Khushwaha (281) was the runner-up. The net winner was Nalini Sharma (214).
In the bronze division, Neetha Gill Ganchi was the gross winner (295) and Jaswinder Gill finished as the runner-up (300). Ritu Kala was the nett winner (215).
Other results
Super Senior Challenge (70 years and above)
Winner (gross):Nalini Sharma (192); winner (net): Binny Bath (158)
Senior Challenge (60 years and above)
Winner (gross): Harinder Grewal (197);winner (net): Madhupreet Soni (154)
Junior Shield (below 18 years)
Winner (gross): Guntas Kaur (143); runner-up (gross): Jiah Kang (150)
Nearest to the Pin
Gold division: Anany Kapoor; silver division: Gulshan Rai
Straightest Drive
Gold division: Jiah Kang; silver division: Renu Dewan; bronze division: Jaswinder Gill