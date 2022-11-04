Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28th Ladies Punjab Open golf tournament: 12-year-old Guntas walks away with title

28th Ladies Punjab Open golf tournament: 12-year-old Guntas walks away with title

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST

Guntas bagged the championship bowl with a gross score of 214; she maintained lead on all three championship action days

Guntas Kaur Sandhu (centre) with the winner’s trophy at the Ladies Punjab Open. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Guntas Kaur Sandu, 12, hogged the limelight after clinching the 28th Ladies Punjab Open at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Guntas bagged the championship bowl with a gross score of 214. She maintained lead on all three championship action days. Heena Kang, with a score of 221, finished runner-up. Meanwhile Mehar Nijjar, who won with a better final day score of 229 from Jia Kang was second runner-up.

In the gold division, the net winner was Sonu Kalkat with a score of 206.

In the silver division, Yogyata Modi emerged as the gross winner (279) and Geeta Khushwaha (281) was the runner-up. The net winner was Nalini Sharma (214).

In the bronze division, Neetha Gill Ganchi was the gross winner (295) and Jaswinder Gill finished as the runner-up (300). Ritu Kala was the nett winner (215).

Other results

Super Senior Challenge (70 years and above)

Winner (gross):Nalini Sharma (192); winner (net): Binny Bath (158)

Senior Challenge (60 years and above)

Winner (gross): Harinder Grewal (197);winner (net): Madhupreet Soni (154)

Junior Shield (below 18 years)

Winner (gross): Guntas Kaur (143); runner-up (gross): Jiah Kang (150)

Nearest to the Pin

Gold division: Anany Kapoor; silver division: Gulshan Rai

Straightest Drive

Gold division: Jiah Kang; silver division: Renu Dewan; bronze division: Jaswinder Gill

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP