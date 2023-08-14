28-yr-old man held for killing elderly woman

The Sahnewal police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old woman after entering her house with an intent of theft.

The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, 28, a resident of Sahnewal.

According to police, Singh entered the residence of the victim, Surinder Kaur, 60, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday with the intent of committing theft. Kaur used to live alone.

He hit her on the head with a brick and a wooden stick that led to her demise.

The accused stole several valuable items, including a 24-inch LED TV, a mobile phone, silver anklets, speakers and water taps among other items before fleeing the scene.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP - Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that a team from Sahnewal police station, led by inspector Inderjit Singh under the supervision of ADCP Suhail Mir, had begun investigation into the incident.

The police were able to obtain CCTV footage that captured the accused carrying a wooden stick. The police have also recovered stolen valuables from the victim’s house.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 460 of the IPC at Sahnewal police station.

