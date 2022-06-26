Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

28-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana; 29 fresh cases registered

Ludhiana district currently has 175 active Covid cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 28-year-old woman succumbed to Covid even as 29 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday.

The deceased was a married woman from Kila Raipur village and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The death of a young patient due to the virus has sent the health department in a tizzy and officials have sought a detailed report regarding the patient from the hospital to find out whether she was fully vaccinated or suffering from any comorbidities.

The district currently has 175 active cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,303 Covid infections, of which 1,07,839 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,289 patient have succumbed to the virus.

