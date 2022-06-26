28-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana; 29 fresh cases registered
A 28-year-old woman succumbed to Covid even as 29 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday.
The deceased was a married woman from Kila Raipur village and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The death of a young patient due to the virus has sent the health department in a tizzy and officials have sought a detailed report regarding the patient from the hospital to find out whether she was fully vaccinated or suffering from any comorbidities.
The district currently has 175 active cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,303 Covid infections, of which 1,07,839 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,289 patient have succumbed to the virus.
-
Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde hints at Nawab Malik to justify revolt
Possibly targeting arrested rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik questioned his party over its support for a person who, he said, had links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is one-third of Maharashtra's ruling alliance, with the other two being the Sena and the Congress.
-
Shinde camp a mix of turncoats, Sainiks
Mumbai Anger against the Nationalist Congress Party trying to corner the Shiv Sena could be one reason driving their revolt, but the legislators who are part of the Eknath Shinde camp present a curious mix, with around 15 of the 39 dissidents are turncoats who made their way into the Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress or the NCP. Original Shiv Sainiks form the rest (24) of the belligerents.
-
Inter-gang rivalry: 4 bikers shoot at 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and injured a 20-year-old man over an inter-gang rivalry at Benjamin Road, 100 metres away from the Division Number 3 police station, on Sunday. After the incident, one Karan Kalia, 21, of Janakpuri, took responsibility for the crime through a post on his Facebook account. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
Bharatmala project: Farmers’ union up in arms over detaining of protesters in Ludhiana
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a state-level protest at Kot Aga village on Sunday against the administration and police for detaining farmers, including women, who were opposing low compensation for acquisition of land under the Bharatmala project on Saturday. The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.
-
2 poachers held, elephant tusk recovered
Lakhimpur Kheri: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve authorities arrested two poachers on Sunday. They were identified as Vakil Ahmad of Khamaria Koilar village and Govind of Bagiya locality, both under Tikunia kotwali area, DTR officials informed. The tusk of an elephant 69 cms in length and weighing 4.450 kg was recovered from them. Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told HT that the two poachers were attempting to smuggle the tusk to some unidentified buyers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics