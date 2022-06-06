Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
29 mobiles recovered; 17 inmates booked in Amritsar and Goindwal central jails

The seizure of mobile phones poses questions on the security of the central jails; the inmates will be brought on production warrants for further interrogation
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

As many as 29 mobile phones and other banned items have been recovered from Amritsar and Goindwal central jails during search operations and 17 inmates from both the prisons booked in this regard, police said on Sunday.

Three separate cases were registered in Amritsar’s Islamabad police station and Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib police station regarding the seizures on Saturday. These inmates will be brought on production warrants for their further interrogation, police said.

The seizure of mobile phones in a large number in a single day has raised questions on the security of the high security prisons. Many hardcore criminals, including gangsters, have been lodged in Amritsar Central Jail and Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Central Jail.

The recovery of mobile phones comes on the eve of the Operation Bluestar anniversary and the state being on high alert due to a series of seizures of arms and ammunition in the past few months. Even the investigation into the recent high-profile killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala has hinted at the role of some gangsters lodged in several jails. In the past few years, Punjab police had busted several gangs of criminals, claiming that these gangs were operating their network inside the Punjab prisons.

The first case in the seizure of mobile phones was registered at Islamabad police station on the complaint of assistant superintendent of jail (ASJ) Ravel Singh.

“During the checking of the prison, seven mobile phones were recovered from seven inmates while 11 mobiles were found unclaimed. Besides the mobiles, a modified charger and two headphones were also recovered,” he said.

The seven inmates were identified as Balwinder Singh, Goerge Masih, Jobanjit Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Suresh Kumar of Amritsar.

The other two cases were registered at Goindwal Sahib police station on the complaint of ASJs Sushil Kumar and Mukhtiar Singh. They said that 11 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of ten inmates. Two headphones, one mobile charger and 15 bundles of cigarettes were also recovered in the jail.

The inmates were identified as Amandeep Singh, Mehakpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Manjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Hazara Singh, Virpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh and Jobanjit Singh.

