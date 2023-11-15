29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship: Guntash leads the pack on Day 1

Guntash Sandhu carded a four-under-par, 68 to take the first-round lead at the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship, which started at the Chandigarh Golf Club Course with one birdie on the par-five seventh hole. She completed the front nine in 35 and the back nine in 33 with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th holes. A player in action during Day one of 29th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship being held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“I am happy with my round today and will attempt to continue to play consistently over the next two days,” said 14-year-old defending champion Guntash.

Charvi Vaid and Hazel Chuahan shot identical scores of two-over-par, 74 and tied for second place. Charvi started the day well, with pars and a birdie on the par-three third hole, but a double bogey on the 6th followed by bogeys on the seventh and ninth saw her make the turn at four-over.

The back nine saw her card two birdies, on the par-five 13th and 16th holes to finish the day at two over par. Meanwhile, Hazel carded a bogey on the sixth, followed by a birdie on the 10th and bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes to shoot two over par, 74. Ojaswini Saraswat and Heenaz Khera were one stroke behind, tied at 75 while Shreatha Shukla was placed sixth, after shooting 76.

Geeta Kushwaha leads the Neelu Chopra Cup, for the overall nett winner, while Neelam Rudy is one stroke behind. The Silver Nett Salver (Handicap 0-18) is led by Neelam Rudy with Ritu Narain in second place.

The Silver Bowl Nett (Handicap 19-25) is led by Geeta Kushwaha with S Ratia in second place while the Silver Bowl gross is led by S Ratia and Geeta Kushwaha in second place.

The Bronze Plate nett (26-36) led by Neetha Gilanchi and Radhika Verma is currently placed second. The Bronze Plate gross is led by Neetha Gilanchi with Jaswinder Gill in second place. The Neelu Chopra Seniors Cup gross category is led by S Ratia, with Jyoti Gosal and Minna Singh tied for second place while S Ratia also leads the senior’s nett category with Jyoti Gosal in second place.

S Ratia has also taken the lead in the Super Seniors, exclusively for lady golfers over 70 years of age.

Guntash currently leads the junior category, while Charvi is in second place after day one. The sub-junior category is led by Ojaswani Saraswat and Yogya Bhalla is placed second.

