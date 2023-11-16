29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship: Guntash maintains lead on Day 2, finals today

Displaying composure, Guntash Sandhu carded a two-under-par, 70 in the second round of the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship, to maintain her lead with a total of six-under-par, 138 after 36 holes during the ongoing 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club. A player in action during 29th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Shrestha Shukla who carded the only other under par round of the day, a one-under-par, 71 moved to second place with a total of three-over-par, 147. Charvi Vaid continued to play consistently, carding a second consecutive 74 to occupy sole third place with a total of 148 for two days.

Manpreet Sandhu and Neetha Gilganchi lead the Neelu Chopra Cup, for the overall nett winner, with the first round leader, three strokes behind after her performance today, at 142.

The Silver Salver Nett prize (Handicap 0-18) is led by Manpreet Sandhu, at 139 with Neelam P Rudy in second place with a total of 142. Subra Mishra, leads the race for the Silver Bowl gross with a two-day total of 182, with Swatantar Ratia in second place with a total of 185.

The Silver Bowl nett (Handicap 19-25) is also led by Subra Mishra who is tied with Geeta Kushwaha with identical nett scores of 144.

The Bronze Plate gross, played over 36-holes, was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a total of 195 with Inder Gill in second place at 208. The Bronze Plate Nett (26-36) which is also played over 36-holes was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a nett score of 139.

The Seniors Challenge, gross prize was won by Pauline JM Singh with a total of 177.

Pauline, who led on day one, maintained her lead to comfortably clinch the title. The Seniors Challenge Nett prize was won by Swatantar Ratia at 185. Swatantar Ratia also took home the trophy for the Super Seniors gross winner, while Simran Harika finished second in the category exclusively for lady golfers over 70 years of age. Guntash Sandhu continues to lead the junior category, with Shrestha in second place.

The final round will be played on Thursday.

