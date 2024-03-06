29-year-old Panchkula man gets 5-year jail for snatching phone

A local court has awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a Kalka resident for snatching a mobile phone in September 2023. In court, Anup pleaded that he was a labourer, and had an ailing mother and younger brother to look after. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused Anup, alias Nuppi, 29, from Kalka, was convicted under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

As per prosecution, a snatching case was registered against Anup at the Kalka police station in 2023. The complaint was registered on the statement of victim Sanjeev Sahni, who told the police that he worked at a private company in Parwanoo.

On September 3, 2023, while he was walking towards home after work, after reaching near Kali Mata temple, a youth came from behind and snatched his mobile phone. He tried to catch him but failed.

On the basis of his complaint, a snatching case under the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested the next day.

In court, Anup pleaded that he was a labourer, and had an ailing mother and younger brother to look after.

Whereas, the public prosecutor argued that keeping in view the nature of crime and gravity of offence, the convict did not deserve any leniency and he should be awarded stringent punishment to send a message to other like-minded people in society.

Hearing both sides, the court held him guilty and awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment.

A Chandigarh court also convicted a city-based youth in a snatching case.

The convict Kapil, is a resident of Sector 25-D. The case was registered on the complaint of Amarjeet Pandey of Burail village. In his complaint, he told the police that he worked in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh. While he was returning home on his bicycle, two boys on a motorcycle snatched his bag which also had his wallet.

“One took ₹500, driving licence and Aadhaar card from the wallet, and the other boy grabbed me and stabbed me with a knife in lower chest and left hand. Thereafter, both the assailants fled away from the spot,” the complaint said.

The case was registered on June 20, 2023, under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 411 (receiving stolen property) and 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

Following investigation, police arrested Kapil and Aniket Baghdi. During trial, Aniket pleaded that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case by the complainant in connivance with the police.

The court on Tuesday convicted Kapil, whereas acquitted Aniket. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.