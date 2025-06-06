29-year-old shot dead at tattoo shop in Ferozepur

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in Ferozepur city on Thursday, allegedly over a personal rivalry. The victim, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old daughter. (HT File)

The incident occurred around 3 pm at a shop near Makhu Gate. According to police sources, four men arrived at the shop under the pretense of getting a tattoo. They dragged the shop owner outside and fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was still inside the shop, killing him on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Ashu Monga, a resident of Basti Balochan Wali.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media sites, one of the accused is purportedly seen firing at the victim with pistols in both hands. Another accused is seen firing in the air outside the shop, creating panic among bystanders.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “The incident is a result of an enmity between the victim and the assailants. They had a verbal dispute a few days ago. The deceased had a criminal background, with a case registered against him under the Arms Act. We have identified the assailants, and a manhunt is underway to nab them.”

After the attack, the accused fled using a car, scooter, and motorcycle. Police later confirmed that the car used in the crime belonged to the victim.

“The assailants have been identified, and several of them have prior criminal records,” the SSP added.

Monga, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old daughter.