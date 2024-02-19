 2nd protester death in two days: 72-year-old farmer dies due to cardiac arrest at Khanauri border - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2nd protester death in two days: 72-year-old farmer dies due to cardiac arrest at Khanauri border

2nd protester death in two days: 72-year-old farmer dies due to cardiac arrest at Khanauri border

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Feb 19, 2024 07:02 AM IST

A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.The deceased farmer, Manjeet Singh of Patiala, was a unit president of BKU (Krantikari).

A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.
A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

The deceased farmer, Manjeet Singh of Patiala, was a unit president of BKU (Krantikari). The farmer was brought to the Patran Health Centre at around 7.30pm. “We suspected that the farmer may have suffered a massive heart attack. He was unconscious when he reached here. We referred the farmer to Rajindra Hospital,” said a senior doctor at the Health Centre. The farmer was declared brought dead at Rajindra hospital.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On February 16, another farmer, Gyan Singh, 78, of Gurdaspur district, who was protesting at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border, had succumbed to a heart attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On