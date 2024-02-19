2nd protester death in two days: 72-year-old farmer dies due to cardiac arrest at Khanauri border

A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

The deceased farmer, Manjeet Singh of Patiala, was a unit president of BKU (Krantikari). The farmer was brought to the Patran Health Centre at around 7.30pm. “We suspected that the farmer may have suffered a massive heart attack. He was unconscious when he reached here. We referred the farmer to Rajindra Hospital,” said a senior doctor at the Health Centre. The farmer was declared brought dead at Rajindra hospital.

On February 16, another farmer, Gyan Singh, 78, of Gurdaspur district, who was protesting at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border, had succumbed to a heart attack.