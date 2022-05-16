3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 1 lakh

Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused pretended to be bank executives.

The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal.

An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank’s customer care number to apply for a chequebook. He had taken the customer care number from the internet.

“Soon after, I received calls from the accused, who introduced themselves as executives of the bank. They asked me to download a mobile app and also took my credit and debit card details. Later, they withdrew ₹1 lakh from my account.”

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information and Technology Act.

On May 11, the Division 8 police had booked a fraudster for stealing ₹99,000 from the account of a city resident on the pretext of verifying his credit card.