3 bodies lie unidentified as Ludhiana police pull out ‘every trick in book’ to solve cases

Three unidentified bodies are haunting the Ludhiana police, who are still struggling to identify the victims in order to expedite pending investigations.

The police have already scanned missing persons’ complaints to identify the bodies and also informed their counterparts in other districts. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has directed the station house officers (SHOs) concerned and CIA staff to work on unsolved murder cases.

What could be termed the ‘most heinous murder’ was reported in Shehzad village of Jodhan, when the Ludhiana Rural police had found the decapitated body of a toddler on December 31, 2020. The missing body part was also found nearby. The police had suspected it to be a case of human sacrifice. After more than seven months, the case still remains unsolved.

Jodhan SHO Amritpal Singh said they have scanned all cases of missing toddlers across the country, but to no avail. “We have contacted most of the families whose toddler sons were missing, but no one came forward to identify the body. We have also taken help of social networking sites and other mediums, but in vain. However, we have preserved the DNA of the victim,” he added.

Tibba police, meanwhile, are still struggling to identify the body found stuffed in a gunny bag in a garbage dump in Shankar Colony on July 1. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (East) Davinder Chaudhary said they are trying to identify the body and have taken all the measures to do so. The police, he said, have procured CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather clues as well.

Another similar case had come to light on June 18 after a body stuffed in a sack was recovered from the Buddha Nullah. Haibowal SHO Neeraj Chaudhary said as the body was decomposed, no injury mark was visible on it. He added that the viscera of the victim was sent for chemical examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Other murder mysteries

On July 6, a 70-year-old man was found brutally murdered at his house in Payal’s Buyani. The body had decomposed by the time of its discovery, leading police to suspect that he was murdered about three days ago. He was the son of a freedom fighter.

On June 25, body of an elderly person was found in Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Model Town. The victim had been living alone in a rented accommodation. A blood-soaked wooden log was also found near the body.

Three days before that, an elderly couple was found murdered in Jagraon’s Lakha. The assailants had also disfigured their faces. Hathur police had suspected old rivalry behind the murders as they found no sign of robbery in the house.

Skeleton recovered from Jagraon drain

Tension gripped Jagraon after sanitation workers recovered a skeleton from a nullah during a cleaning exercise on Wednesday evening.

Police suspected that the body was dumped in the nullah in the winters as they found woollens on it.

An FIR has been registered on the statement of Pardeep Kumar Dodhariya, executive officer, Jagraon municipal council. He said the skeleton was wrapped in a blanket.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the body was totally decomposed and only a skeleton was left. “We found a denim and a sweater on the skeleton. We also found some bangles in one of the arms, suggesting that the victim was a woman,” he added. The police are now scanning missing persons’ reports of the past nine months for identification purpose. The remains would be sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death.

A case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC has been registered.