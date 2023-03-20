3 children burnt to death, their parents battling for life in Rewari

Three children were burnt to death while their parents received critical burn injuries on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Rewari’s Garhi Bolni village, the police said.

Three children were burnt to death while their parents received critical burn injuries on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Rewari's Garhi Bolni village, the police said.

The deceased were two girls aged 16 and 14 and their 12-year-old brother, while their parents, Laxman, 34, and Rekha, 31, have been undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where their condition is said to be critical.

Villagers said they rushed to the house of the victims after hearing a blast at midnight. “The windows of Laxman’s house and some portions of the terrace were damaged. When we went inside the house, there was a leakage in both gas cylinders in the kitchen. All five members’ feet were tied to a rope. We rushed them to the trauma centre in Rewari from where they were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak,” said Jitender, a neighbour.

A spokesman of the Rewari police said they also found some empty packets of poison and they can’t rule out that the family members tried to end their lives. “As per the primary investigation, the couple had engaged in a quarrel over some household issues. We are investigating the case,” the police spokesman added.