3 dead as speeding luxury car rams into pick-up truck, SUV in Sangrur

At least three persons were killed and three others injured after a speeding Mercedes car rammed into a pick-up truck and a sports-utility vehicle (SUV) in Sangrur district on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway. The mangled remains of vehicles involved in head-on collision in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the accident occurred around 3 pm near Ndampur village when the Mercedes driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Mercedes car, going from Sangrur to Patiala, jumped onto the other side of the highway and rammed into the pick-up truck and a Mahindra XUV 700.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Patiala, where their condition has been stated as stable.

Sangrur police confirmed that the two occupants of the Mercedes car and the pick-up truck’s driver were killed in the accident. Police officials did not release the identities of the deceased.

Officials said police will take further action after recording the statements of the injured.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Chand, who is in charge of the Channo police post, said that it seemed that the Mercedes car was speeding and lost control.

“Three people have been killed and the three injured are under treatment at a Government Rajindra Hospital,” said Jaspal Chand.

Rashly driven car hits people in Patiala, no casualties

Chandigarh A car, whose occupants were a few youngsters, was driven in a rash and negligent manner for many kilometers on the roads in Patiala on Tuesday, police said.

Three to four youths were seated in the white-colour Hyundai Xcent car, which bore a Haryana registration number plate. A video of the car being driven rashly also went viral on social media.

“We received information that a Haryana registration number car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. It hit some people who tried to stop it. According to the information we received, the vehicle had caused accidents at a few spots,” a police official told reporters in Patiala.

He said the investigations were on and it could not be immediately said whether the youths were drunk. Their identities are being verified, the police official said in response to a query. No casualties or major injuries were reported as the car hit few people, police said.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Simran, said that he along with some others also shot the video as they chased the car on their two-wheeler.

“The car driver was driving rashly. I also warned many people to rush for cover as the vehicle was hitting anything which came in its way,” he said.

With inputs from PTI