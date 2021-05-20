Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 dera men arrested for Bargari sacrilege test positive for Covid
chandigarh news

3 dera men arrested for Bargari sacrilege test positive for Covid

Three of the six accused arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in the Bargari sacrilege case tested positive for Covid on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:02 AM IST
3 dera men arrested for Bargari sacrilege test positive for Covid

Three of the six accused arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in the Bargari sacrilege case tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, on Sunday arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village. The Faridkot court on Monday had sent them in police custody till May 21.

Following the test reports, members of special investigation team and the Bajakhana police station personnel have been quarantined. Three accused, Sukhjinder, Nishan and Baljit, have been admitted to the isolation facility at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP