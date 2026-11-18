Three devotees were killed and 20 others injured after a pickup Jeep carrying pilgrims returning from Mata Naina Devi shrine in Himachal Pradesh rammed into a stationary tipper truck near Pawat Bridge, Ludhiana, around 11 pm on Monday night. One of the accident victim Munna, 13. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Madhu Devi, 35, Gaurav, 17, and Munna, 13, all residents of Guron Colony in Machhiwara Sahib. The driver, Kamlesh, is also stated to be in a critical condition.

According to information, the victims, all migrant labourers, had set out from Garhi Bridge in the morning to celebrate Chhath Puja. After performing the rituals and completing their fast, they proceeded to Mata Naina Devi shrine to pay obeisance.

More than 30 devotees were travelling in the pickup Jeep. While returning to Machhiwara Sahib after visiting the shrine, their vehicle rammed into a tipper truck parked on the road near Pawat Bridge. The impact was so severe that several passengers were thrown out of the vehicle, while others suffered injuries.

Madhu Devi, who was seated beside the driver, died on the spot. Gaurav and Munna were rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment. All the devotees belonged to Guruon Colony. The injured were taken to private hospitals.

The injured passengers said that minutes before the mishap, the driver had told them they had reached Machhiwara and would be home in a few minutes. Exhausted and sleepy, they breathed a sigh of relief at the announcement. Suddenly, the vehicle crashed into something, throwing them onto one another. Soon after, locals and commuters came to their rescue.

Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, SHO of the Machhiwara Police Station, stated that the stretch of road has no streetlights. He noted that the lack of proper lighting may have prevented the pickup Jeep driver from spotting the stationary tipper in time, resulting in the collision. Police launched a rescue operation, shifting the victims to different hospitals with the help of locals and commuters.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations and the police have rounded up the driver of the tipper truck. The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the tipper driver.

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