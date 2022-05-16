Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station
chandigarh news

3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station

The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh; director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire
Smoke billows from the forest near Kasauli air force station in Himachal’ Solan district on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 16, 2022 04:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday.

The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.

In another forest fire that broke out at a forest nature camp in Dharampur, 15 huts were gutted. Forest and revenue officials are at the spot trying to douse the flames.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP