3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station

Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday.

The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.

In another forest fire that broke out at a forest nature camp in Dharampur, 15 huts were gutted. Forest and revenue officials are at the spot trying to douse the flames.