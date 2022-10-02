3 held with 80 bottles of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

Police arrested three men with illicit liquor from different parts of the city on Friday. Police said Amandeep Singh, 31, of Hallomajra, was caught with 30 bottles of Old Habbit whisky near Power Grid, Hallomajra. Balwant Singh, alias Bakra, 29, of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, was also found carrying 26 bottles of the same brand near a temple in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, while Rakesh Kumar, 28, of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, was carrying 24 bottles of the whisky near Meat Market, Hallomajra. All three were booked under the Excise Act at the Sector-31 police station. They were later released on bail.

92 gm heroin seized, 2 held

Chandigarh The operation cell of Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested two men from near Vigyan Vihar Society, Sector 40, for possessing 92 gm heroin. Police said 35 gm heroin was recovered from Mukesh, 50, of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, and 57 gm heroin from John, alias Mattu, 23, of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38 West. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-49 police station.

2 teens caught for carrying knives

Chandigarh Police apprehended two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, after recovering two knives from their possession on Friday. Police said Prince, 19, of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, and his 17-year-old aide were caught near the CTU workshop in Raipur Kalan. They were booked under the Arms Act. The minor boy was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25.

International Day of older persons

Chandigarh Panjab University Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital department of prosthodontics gifted plants to elderly people who visited the department to observe international day of older persons on Saturday. A competition was also organised for students.

Special lecture at PEC

Chandigarh The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) centre of management and humanities organised a lecture on ‘Introduction to consulting: A deep dive into customer experience consulting techniques and design thinking’ on Friday. The lecture was delivered by IBM customer experience consultant Surleen Kaur, an alumna of IIM Calcutta and PEC. Focusing primarily on the skill sets required to become a strategy consultant, she discussed the life cycle of a consultant.

BSNL observes 22nd foundation day

Chandigarh BSNL celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day on the premises of the BSNL Telephone Exchange Building in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Saturday. A blood donation camp was organised by BSNL in association with PGIMER, Chandigarh. On the occasion, MC Singh, GMTD Chandigarh motivated staff to donate blood by saying that on one hand it saves the life of needy people and on the other hand it saves donors from all kinds of diseases.

120 participate in public forum on organ donation

Chandigarh As many as 120 people, including doctors participated in a public forum on ‘organ donation’ at the IMA Complex in sector 35 here on Saturday. The programme was organized by Rela Hospital, Chennai, and the Gastroenterology and Liver Forum in Chandigarh, in association with IMA Chandigarh.