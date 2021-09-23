Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel killed in motorcycle accident in Una
chandigarh news

3 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel killed in motorcycle accident in Una

Victims, who were deployed at Ashapuri inter-state barrier, were riding a motorcycle that was hit by a truck
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The three Himachal Pradesh Police personnel killed in the accident in Una on Wednesday night were posted at teh 4th Indian Reserve Battalion at Jangalberi in Hamirpur district. (Representative image)

Three Himachal Pradesh Police personnel were killed when their motorcycle was hit by vehicle at Ashapuri near Gagret town of Una district late on Wednesday.

The three jawans belonged to the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Jangalberi in Hamirpur district and were deployed at the Ashapuri inter-state barrier, said Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur.

Also read: Since pandemic outbreak, 15,000 students in Himachal have shifted to government schools

He said two jawans died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The victims were identified as Manoj Kumar, Shubham and Vishal.

Staff at the checkpost rushed to the spot after hearing a loud bang. The policemen were in civvies and were identified from the ID cards found on them.

A hunt is on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

Police sources said a truck driver has been detained at Nadaun in Hamirpur.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: 25-year-old transporter dies by suicide in Sector 56

Chandigarh: Breathtaking acrobatic feats enthral hundreds at Sukhna Lake air show

NCRB data: 24% more juveniles in Ludhiana took to crime during pandemic

13 animals killed in Haibowal dairy roof collapse in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP