3 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel killed in motorcycle accident in Una

Three Himachal Pradesh Police personnel were killed when their motorcycle was hit by vehicle at Ashapuri near Gagret town of Una district late on Wednesday.

The three jawans belonged to the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Jangalberi in Hamirpur district and were deployed at the Ashapuri inter-state barrier, said Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur.

Also read: Since pandemic outbreak, 15,000 students in Himachal have shifted to government schools

He said two jawans died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The victims were identified as Manoj Kumar, Shubham and Vishal.

Staff at the checkpost rushed to the spot after hearing a loud bang. The policemen were in civvies and were identified from the ID cards found on them.

A hunt is on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

Police sources said a truck driver has been detained at Nadaun in Hamirpur.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him.