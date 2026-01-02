3 inspectors among four Punjab taxation department staff sacked for unauthorised absence

The Punjab government has issued orders for the ‘deemed resignation’ of four taxation department employees found to be on unauthorised leave for over a year. These orders, issued by the state taxation commissioner Jatinder Jorwal following the directives of finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema to enforce strict discipline and accountability, apply to three excise and taxation inspectors and one clerk who remained absent from their duties despite multiple legal notices and opportunities to rejoin their respective offices. The services were terminated following a rigorous inquiry process conducted under Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

Commenting on the action, Cheema said the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and dereliction of duty. “Public service requires dedication and presence; therefore, employees who remain unauthorizedly absent for years, despite being given multiple opportunities to explain themselves, have no place in the administration. We are committed to ensuring a transparent and accountable system for the people of Punjab,” he said in a statement.

Among those affected is an inspector, who had been absent from his post in Jalandhar-2 since March 15, 2023, after his leave request was rejected by higher authorities. Similarly, another inspector was found to be continuously absent since June 24, 2023. He had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or report to his assigned headquarters, despite being placed under suspension.

The department also took action against an inspector of the Ropar Range, whose unauthorised absence dates back to May 29, 2021, following the conclusion of an approved ex-India leave. Despite claims of medical issues and heart surgery, independent inquiries found him negligent in his official duties as he failed to join investigations even through virtual modes. Additionally, a clerk in the Jalandhar Audit Wing had his services ended after failing to report for duty since September 11, 2023, following the non-approval of his ex-India leave.

In all four cases, the department invoked the “deemed resignation” clause as per the finance department instructions dated March 13, 2025. This regulation stipulates that any employee remaining absent without sanctioned leave for more than one year shall be considered to have resigned from government service. It was further clarified that, as a consequence of this deemed resignation, no gratuity, pensionary benefits, or any other service-related benefits shall be extended to these individuals, according to the official release. The competent authority noted that while some employees cited family or health reasons, they failed to resume duties within the legally permissible timeframe, leading to the final administrative orders.