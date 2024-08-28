3 killed, 7 injured as vehicle rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Three people were killed and seven injured after their vehicle veered off the Bharmani-Bharmour Mata road and rolled down a gorge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Three people were killed and seven injured after their vehicle veered off the Bharmani-Bharmour Mata road and rolled down a gorge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

They were headed to Manimahesh on a pilgrimage when the accident took place around 9am at Kaloti, 65km from Chamba town, according to a Bharmour police official.

Officials said that there were 13 occupants of the Tata Sumo.

Initial reports indicate that the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. Officials said that the driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident and is absconding.

Local residents who heard the crash quickly rushed to the site and began a rescue operation. An emergency team, including police and home guard personnel, also arrived promptly.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital at Bharmour, while those in a more serious condition were transferred to the medical college and hospital in Chamba. Four of the injured are in a critical condition.