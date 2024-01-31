 3 killed as speeding car hits e-rickshaw in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 killed as speeding car hits e-rickshaw in Jalandhar

3 killed as speeding car hits e-rickshaw in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the speeding Audi lost control over the car and hit the e-rickshaw before ramming into a motorcycle. The two motorcyclists are hospitalised

Three persons were killed when a speeding car rammed into the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway on Tuesday night, police said.

Police impounded the car that hit the e-rickshaw and motorcycle near Bidhipur railway crossing on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway on Tuesday night. The car driver is absconding. (HT Photo)
Police impounded the car that hit the e-rickshaw and motorcycle near Bidhipur railway crossing on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway on Tuesday night. The car driver is absconding. (HT Photo)

The accident took place near Bidhipur railway crossing. One of the e-rickshaw passengers died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Investigation officer Jatinder Kumar said eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the speeding Audi lost control over the car and hit the e-rickshaw before ramming into a motorcycle. The two motorcyclists are admitted to the civil hospital in Jalandhar where their condition is stated to be critical.

“The car driver fled from the spot. The car is registered in the name of a private company in Chandigarh,” Jatinder Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Paramjit Singh, Jagdish Chandar and Pankaj, all residents of Jalandhar city. The two injured are Govind and Harpreet Singh.

A case was registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified car driver.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
