3 killed as vehicle falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur

Three persons were killed after a vehicle fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that with the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire services team and local police, the vehicle was retrieved from the river. The bodies were found inside the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The mishap occurred near Old Tapri at around 2.30 am on Saturday, they added. Police received the information about the accident at Tapri police station after the vehicle was spotted in the river.

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Officials said that with the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire services team and local police, the vehicle was retrieved from the river. The bodies were found inside the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Nand Kumar (39), a resident of Themgarang village in Sangla in Kinnaur; Amrit Singh (38), also a resident of Themgarang village; and Balu Ram (36), a resident of Chorat village in Mandi district.

The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, Bhabanagar, for post-mortem examination, following which their bodies were handed over to their family members. Officials said the place where the accident occurred is not any specific black spot and the mishap could have probably occurred due to overspeeding.

The damaged vehicle was recovered and brought onto the National Highway-05 with the help of a crane. Police officials said that they are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.