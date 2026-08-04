3 more gas payment fraud cases registered in Chandigarh

Following repeated gas payment frauds in the city over the past few weeks, three more residents have fallen prey to it.

Cheating cases have been registered at the Sector 17 cyber crime police station, meanwhile the cyber crime police team has launched an awareness campaign regarding the issue. (HT File)

According to the police, Rahul Bhandari of Sector 44-D alleged he was duped of ₹4.6 lakh. Mukhtar Singh of Sector 42 alleged he was duped of ₹3 lakh and a woman from Sector 46 alleged she was duped of ₹2 lakh.

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All three tried to pay their gas bill for ‘Adani Gas’ and were made to install a malicious APK file which allowed the hackers to access their accounts and withdraw the money.

Earlier this week, a Sector 47-C resident was duped of ₹2 lakh while trying to pay his gas bill for Adani Gas Service. Police said he downloaded a fake APK file to pay the bill. In another case a 69-year-old Sector 33D resident allegedly lost nearly ₹8 lakh after cyber fraudsters posing as representatives of ‘Adani Gas’ tricked him into downloading a malicious application that compromised his mobile phone and banking details, police said.

Cheating cases have been registered at the Sector 17 cyber crime police station. Meanwhile the cyber crime police team has launched an awareness campaign regarding this. Eleven teams from the concerned department were deployed in southern Sectors to make people aware of this.

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