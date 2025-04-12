3 nabbed with 1.5kg heroin by police in Ferozepur

Ferozepur police have arrested three individuals and recovered 1.5kg of heroin along with 500 grams of opium from their possession. In a separate operation, seven persons were arrested with weapons. (File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu sharing details revealed that three key suspects, Surinder alias Babbu alias Tidda, Deepak Singh alias Deepa, both from Gatti Rajo Ke, and Gurpartap Singh, hailing from Gulami Wala village, were nabbed with heroin and opium.

In a separate operation, seven persons were arrested with weapons. Two brothers, Sajan and Rajan, sons of Sham Lal and residents of Basti Shekhawali were held with a 9mm Glock pistol, a .30 bore pistol, and three live rounds. A Swift car has also been impounded.

Another accused, Rachpal Singh alias Pala of Leli Wala village, was apprehended with a .32-bore country-made pistol and eight live rounds.

Acting on a specific tip-off, assistant sub-inspector Ayub Masih and his team arrested four more individuals, Nirbhai Singh alias Gopi, Surajinder Singh alias Jordan, Mandeep Singh, and Jatinder Singh alias Sonu. “Police recovered 27.2 kg of copper, two motorcycles, and an outdoor AC fan unit from their possession,” police said.

All ten accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act at various police stations in the district. “Further investigations are currently underway,” the SSP said.