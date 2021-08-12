Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 of a family die as pick-up hits motorcycle in Sangrur
chandigarh news

3 of a family die as pick-up hits motorcycle in Sangrur

SANGRUR Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Mahindra Pick-up between Kheri and Gagarpur villages on the Kular road on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:05 AM IST
3 of a family die as pick-up hits motorcycle in Sangrur

SANGRUR

Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Mahindra Pick-up between Kheri and Gagarpur villages on the Kular road on Wednesday.

The driver of the pick-up fled after the accident. Police have registered a case on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number.

Those dead were identified as Malwinder Singh, 27, his mother Amarjit Kaur, 47 and daughter Gagandeep Kaur, 7, of Lehal Kalan village near Lehragaga.

Sub-Inspector Santokh Singh of Sadar police station, Sangrur, said the three were on their way to Lehal Kalan from Gagarpur side. “The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A hunt has been launched to nab the pick-up driver,” said the police official.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Martyred at 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP