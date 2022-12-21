3 of gang smuggling drugs with drones caught in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a gang smuggling drugs through drones with the arrest of three of its members along with 2kg of heroin, arms and ammunition in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said that the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge in Ferozepur got a tip-off that Gurmanpreet Singh of Fazilka, Lovepreet Singh of Ferozepur and Vansh of Gandhi Nagar in Ferozepur town were involved in smuggling the contraband through drones with the help of anti-national elements across the border.

The smugglers had illegal weapons and drugs when the police raided at house of Lovepreet Singh.

The police recovered 2kg of heroin, ₹25 lakh drug money, a pistol, a magazine with 12 cartridges and a .30-bore pistol with seven cartridges and a car from the accused.

“The three have confessed to having smuggled the drugs and weapons with drones through the Indo-Pak border in assistance with connections in Pakistan,” the SSP said.

“We have vital details of receiving and supplying drugs and weapons through these smugglers. Further links will be connected in the near future to arrest the rest of the accused involved in such nefarious activities,” the SSP said.

A case was registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.