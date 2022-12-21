3 of gang smuggling drugs with drones caught in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 02:10 PM IST

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur says vital details of receiving and supplying drugs and weapons through drones have come to fore, more arrests in the offing

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur giving details of the recovery of drugs and weapons from smugglers in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a gang smuggling drugs through drones with the arrest of three of its members along with 2kg of heroin, arms and ammunition in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Also read: BSF recovers 25kg of heroin from Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said that the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge in Ferozepur got a tip-off that Gurmanpreet Singh of Fazilka, Lovepreet Singh of Ferozepur and Vansh of Gandhi Nagar in Ferozepur town were involved in smuggling the contraband through drones with the help of anti-national elements across the border.

The smugglers had illegal weapons and drugs when the police raided at house of Lovepreet Singh.

The police recovered 2kg of heroin, 25 lakh drug money, a pistol, a magazine with 12 cartridges and a .30-bore pistol with seven cartridges and a car from the accused.

“The three have confessed to having smuggled the drugs and weapons with drones through the Indo-Pak border in assistance with connections in Pakistan,” the SSP said.

“We have vital details of receiving and supplying drugs and weapons through these smugglers. Further links will be connected in the near future to arrest the rest of the accused involved in such nefarious activities,” the SSP said.

A case was registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

