Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 of Jalandhar family killed in car accident near Tanda
chandigarh news

3 of Jalandhar family killed in car accident near Tanda

Family was returning after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple; driver suspected to have dozed off
The mangled remains of the car after the accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three members of a Jalandhar-based family, including a two-year-old girl, were killed when the Honda Amaze car they were travelling in hit a culvert on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near Tanda industrial focal point on Monday.

Also read: Moose Wala killing: Gangster who shot Punjabi singer arrested by Delhi Police

The family was returning from Chintpurni after paying obeisance at the shrine when the accident occurred.

Kanwar Aggarwal, 31, who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries, while his wife Mehak, 28, mother Renu, 53, and daughter Varinda, 2, died on the spot.

Passers-by rushed Aggarwal to a nearby hospital.

Police said Aggarwal is suspected to have dozed off and rammed the car into the culvert.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar said that a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP