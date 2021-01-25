3 tourists from Delhi killed in car accident near Shimla

Three tourists from Delhi died when their car skidded off the road at Narkanda, 61 km from Shimla, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Sabzi Mandi ahead of Narkanda on Sunday night. There were five occupants in the car (DL-10CB-8018) and all of them belonged to Delhi, the police said.

The three people who died on the spot were identified as Ishak Sharma, Gaurav Kumar and Rashmi Singh. They worked in a private company in Gurugram and were on a weekend trip to Narkanda.

The two survivors were admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, in a serious condition.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. Investigation is on,” said superintendent of police Mohit Chawla.