30% decline in farm fires in Haryana this year, zero stubble burning still a challenge

Even as Haryana has reported nearly 30% decline in stubble burning cases this year, putting a complete check on the practice still remains a challenge for the authorities.

As per the Haryana Space Application Centre’s data of rice residue burning events, the state had reported 6,987 incidents of farm fires during this harvesting season ending on November 30, against 9,898 reported last Kharif harvesting season from September 15 to November 30.

The figures revealed that the farm fires were reported in 16 districts of Haryana. Over 67% cases were reported in five districts. Fatehabad is at the top with 1,479 incidents of farm fires, followed by 1,163 in Kaithal, 956 in Karnal, 551 in Sirsa, and 538 in Kurukshetra.

However, officials of the state agriculture department are of the view that the actual number of farm fires was lesser than the incidents reported in the satellite monitoring data as several incidents reported by the HARSAC could not be traced during physical verification on the ground.

Karam Chand, deputy director agriculture (Kaithal) said of 1,163 incidents of farm fires traced by the HARSAC, only 636 could be verified during the physical verification.

He said they have taken action against the erring farmers as eight FIRs have been registered and a fine of ₹15.90 lakh has been imposed on the erring farmers.

Similarly, DDA Kurukshetra Pradeep Meel said 405 incidents of stubble burning were reported in district during this season and a fine of ₹9 lakh has been charged from 341 farmers.

Officials said next year they need to increase focus on four to five districts where maximum cases were reported.

Director general Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department Hardeep Singh told HT that number of stubble burning cases had come down due to efforts of the government and subsidised machines provided to the farmers.

“But the challenge for the department and the government is to bring the number of stubble burning to zero and there is need to make the crop waste useful and profitable for the farmers,” he added.

S Narayanan, member secretary Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “This is an achievement and the result of the efforts of multiple departments and farmers.”

He said, “The government has been trying sincerely to prevent crop residue burning and focusing on both in-situ and ex-situ methods for management of crop waste.”

On how zero stubble burning can be achieved, he said, “With introduction of more projects for ex-situ use of straw, we are hopeful to achieve significant success in the coming years.”