300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh

As many as 300 precious doses of coronavirus vaccine have been wasted in Chandigarh since the vaccination rollout on January 16.

These constitute 5.3% of the total doses utilised for healthcare employees and frontline workers, including those from the police and municipal corporation, till February 8.

A vial of Covishield vaccine contains 10 doses – meant to be utilised on 10 beneficiaries within four hours of opening – failing which, it is rendered useless.

What’s worrisome is that the percentage of doses wasted has almost doubled from 3% to 5.2% in the last two weeks, prompting authorities to take measures to bring it below 5%, even though the permissible limit set by the Union health ministry is 10%.

“The administration recently suggested that the vaccine wastage be kept below 5% and measures be taken for it,” said a senior UT health official, not wishing to be named.

Almost a month into the vaccination drive, less than 30% of the total registered beneficiaries have been inoculated in Chandigarh.

“Preventing wastage of doses is our priority. After peak day hours, a vial is opened in the evening only after six to seven beneficiaries have arrived. If two sessions are underway at one site, we transport the opened vials for better utilisation, which saves some doses,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department.

Jabs for 50+ age group likely in March

The health department is gearing up to administer the vaccine to the next priority group, which broadly includes people aged above 50, from March.

While the department has not received any formal communication, the third phase of vaccination was recently announced by the health minister in the Parliament.

Guv urges citizens to get the shot

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of the free vaccine being provided by the government.

Speaking during the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Badnore said, “There are some unfounded apprehensions in the minds of certain person regarding the vaccination. I solicit your support in spreading the correct message in this regard so that all prioritised persons take the vaccines not only to save themselves, but also all their near and dear ones and contribute in providing immunity to the nation.”