3,000 cops to man Ludhiana roads on New Year’s eve

In a bid to ensure the safety and peaceful celebration of the New Year, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has deployed nearly 3,000 police personnel on the city's roads. Led by senior officials and station house officers (SHOs), this initiative aims to maintain law and order during the festivities.

To ensure compliance with safety measures, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be enforced from 1 am onwards, prohibiting large gatherings. Furthermore, an intensified check drive will be conducted to apprehend drunk drivers and minimise potential risks.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters), Rupinder Singh, confirmed that a comprehensive deployment plan had been made to ensure peaceful celebration of New Year’s eve. Alongside the deployment of officers, police control room (PCR) vans and bikes will remain on patrolling duty throughout the night to swiftly respond to any untoward incidents.

The DCP further stated that police check posts have already been established in critical locations, particularly in markets, where suspicious vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Moreover, police teams will remain active in the field to ensure compliance with the orders of concluding New Year celebrations by 1 am. Any violation of these orders will result in the filing of FIRs.

Residents and young individuals have been duly cautioned against engaging in hooliganism while celebrating and welcoming the New Year. The restaurant and hotel associations have also been apprised of the orders to wrap up parties before the designated time.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic), Sameer Verma, revealed the deployment of special teams at strategic locations, including South City, Malhar Road, Chandigarh Road, Pakhowal Road, and Model Town, to crack down on drunken driving. Offenders caught driving under the influence will face fines, and efforts will be made to contact their families or friends to arrange for their safe pickup.

To ensure effective reporting, the Ludhiana police have urged residents to promptly report any violations or incidents of hooliganism by dialing 112 at the police control room.