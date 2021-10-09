Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,000 kg heroin haul: NIA raids ex-Akali leader’s house
chandigarh news

3,000 kg heroin haul: NIA raids ex-Akali leader’s house

Masih, a former member of the Punjab subordinate service selection board, is already one of the accused in the 194-kg heroin seizure case
The NIA on Friday raided the house of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Anwar Masih.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar

Two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the seizure of 3,000 kg heroin by the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) at the Mundra port in Gujarat last month following a directive from the ministry of home affairs, the agency on Friday raided the house of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Anwar Masih in this connection.

Masih, a former member of the Punjab subordinate service selection board, is already one of the accused in the 194-kg heroin seizure case.

On Friday, two officials visited Masih’s residence. As per unconfirmed reports, his role is under the scanner in the 3,000 kg-heroin seizure case. However, officials did not speak to the media during the raid.

In July 2020, contraband was recovered from a house that was on Masih’s name on the disclosure of Sukhbir Singh, alias Happy, who was arrested with 6-kg heroin in Mohali. After the raid on the house, the police had also arrested seven persons, including Masih and an Afghanistan national. During the investigation, many more people were named in the case, including the racket’s kingpin Simranjit Singh.

