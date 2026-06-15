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30kg heroin recovery case: 2 more nabbed with 5kg drugs in Amritsar

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said investigation revealed that the accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler, who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Three days after a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate was busted with recovery of 30 kg heroin, Amritsar police have arrested two more accused and recovered additional 5.041 kg heroin.

The heroin seized by Amritsar police.
The heroin seized by Amritsar police.

Abhishek, alias Abhi, alias Bhindi, 25, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar, and a juvenile were nabbed based on the disclosures of the accused arrested earlier, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Abhishek has a criminal background, with snatching, assault, drug and arms cases registered against him.

Earlier, on June 11, police had recovered 30.045 kg heroin from six accused, Gautam, Kabir, alias Kaku, Sameer, alias Sabarwal, Gurpreet Singh, alias Keeda, and two juveniles.

The DGP said investigation revealed that the accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler, who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border.

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Acting on forward and backward linkages established during the investigation of a major cross-border drug smuggling case, police team recovered an additional 2.006 kg heroin from Kabir and also arrested his two associates, including Abhishek, on his disclosure statement.”

In a separate operation, police teams received information regarding an accident involving one of this module’s operatives.

A case under Sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has already been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar in this regard.

 
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