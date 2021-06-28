Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 32 more test Covid positive, no fatalities reported in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

32 more test Covid positive, no fatalities reported in Ludhiana

Ludhiana’s Covid case count now stands at 86,856, of which 84,410 patients have recovered, 2,081 have succumbed and 397 cases are active
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:49 AM IST
As many as 11,347 people showed up for vaccination at different government and private health facilities in Ludhiana. So far, 11,49,651 people have been vaccinated against Covid. (Representative Image/HT)

No new Covid-induced deaths were reported in the district, while 32 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The district’s case count now stands at 86,856, of which 84,410 patients have recovered, 2,081 have succumbed and 397 cases are active. Meanwhile, 12 patients are on ventilator support. The active cases in the district remained below the 500-mark for the fifth consecutive day. The last time the active cases had been below the 500-mark was February 24, when the health department had reported 495 active cases.

The fresh cases include 15 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 16 patients from outpatient departments. The recovery rate has touched 97.15%, while the death rate has dropped to 2.4%.

One black fungus case detected

One more person was diagnosed with black fungus in the district on Sunday. So far, 141 cases of the fungal infection have been detected in the district, of which 34 are active. Eight people have succumbed to the deadly disease so far.

11347 received vaccination today

As many as 11,347 people showed up for vaccination at different government and private health facilities in Ludhiana. So far, 11,49,651 people have been vaccinated in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP