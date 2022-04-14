32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband

A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house.

There was an argument between the couple over a minor issue, following which the husband went to his room to sleep while the woman went to another room and hanged herself.

The victim’s 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother’s body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.

Police said the woman took the step following a heated argument with her husband. However, the victim’s parents have not lodged any complaint following which the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.