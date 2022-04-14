Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
chandigarh news

32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband

The investigating officer said the incident had occurred when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house
A 32-year-old Ludhiana woman ended her life by hanging herself following an argument with her husband. (iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house.

There was an argument between the couple over a minor issue, following which the husband went to his room to sleep while the woman went to another room and hanged herself.

The victim’s 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother’s body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.

Police said the woman took the step following a heated argument with her husband. However, the victim’s parents have not lodged any complaint following which the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

