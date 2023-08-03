Punjab: 32-yr-old man beaten to death in Faridkot village, two arrested

Faridkot : A 32-year-old man was beaten to death with blunt weapons for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman of the accused’s family at Ghugiana village in Faridkot district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Balkaran Singh of Ghugiana village.

The police have arrested Harjinder Singh and Pammi while their associates Angrej Singh, Harpal Singh, Jabarjang Singh and Billa Singh, all from Ghugiana village, have been booked.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh said that two accused, including a woman have been arrested. “Two other accused, who sustained injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. While two other accused are on the run and police teams are trying to trace them. We will present the accused in the court on Thursday and further investigate the matter,” he said.

In his statement to the police, victim’s father Beant Singh said the accused entered their house on Tuesday evening and beat up his son leading to his death. “Angrej Singh had asked others to attack Balkaran saying that he had made derogatory comments against his daughter-in-law. In the meantime, Harpal and Jabarjang attacked my son with baseball bats. They all attacked my son when he tried to flee and even attacked other family members. After they fled from the spot, we rushed Balkaran to GGSMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar police station in Faridkot.

