32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH

A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment.

The Division number 8 police have sent the deceased’s body to the Civil hospital for the postmortem.

The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke.With no visible improvement in the health of her husband, she went into depression.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the woman was unable to bear the cost of her husband’s treatment and on Saturday, consumed poison near a water cooler in the hospital. After she collapsed, the hospital employees came to her aid but she could not be resuscitated.

The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased’s family members.

Woman, brothers booked for abetment after husband ends life

Police alo booked a woman and her brothers — three in total — for abetment to suicide after her husband ended his life by consuming poison in Agwad Khawaja Baju village of Jagraon.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s brother. The complainant said his brother had married the accused 10 years ago and the couple has two children – a son and a daughter.

He added that relations between the couple were strained, adding that the accused, along with her three brothers, used to harass the victim for money. He said the same pushed his brother to consume poison on Friday. He was rushed to civil hospital, but eventually died.

Sub-inspector Sharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

